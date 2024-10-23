READY FOR THE SPOTLIGHT: Mitsubishi SUV makes its debut at 9th PIMS

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) will globally debut its latest seven-seater SUV concept at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) this weekend.
This marks the first time the Philippines has been chosen as the venue for a global launch, a significant move for Mitsubishi Motors, which traditionally holds its key launches in other ASEAN markets like Thailand and Indonesia.
The new SUV concept, set to be unveiled on 24 October 2024, promises to offer a combination of exciting driving experiences and family-oriented functionality.
According to MMPC, the SUV will reflect Mitsubishi’s commitment to developing vehicles that meet the needs of drivers and passengers alike, balancing performance and convenience.
Ritsu Imaeda, president and CEO of MMPC, highlighted the importance of this global debut happening in the Philippines.
“The decision to have the world premiere in the Philippines is a testament to the country’s growing importance within Mitsubishi Motors’ global operations,” Imaeda said.
He added that the concept embodies Mitsubishi’s vision of delivering high-quality vehicles to the ASEAN region, with the Philippines playing a key role in that strategy.
The choice of the Philippines for this significant launch emphasizes the country’s emerging influence within Mitsubishi’s global operations. Mitsubishi’s decision to prioritize the Philippine market is seen as a recognition of the company’s strong performance and growing customer base in the country.
This latest SUV is expected to compete in the growing 7-seater segment, where practicality, comfort, and versatility are key selling points. While no specific details about the vehicle’s features or performance have been disclosed, MMPC is promising a model that blends driving excitement with the needs of modern families.
Mitsubishi’s presence at PIMS 2024 is a significant moment for the brand, which has a long history in the Philippines. The company has been a major player in the local automotive industry for decades, and this global reveal further solidifies its commitment to the Philippine market.
The Philippine International Motor Show, which runs from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, will be the venue for Mitsubishi’s latest innovation.
Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to see the new SUV concept at Mitsubishi’s booth, where the company will also showcase its current lineup of vehicles.
The PIMS event is expected to attract thousands of automotive enthusiasts, industry professionals, and media representatives. With Mitsubishi choosing this platform for its global debut, the SUV concept is likely to be one of the highlights of the show.
In the lead-up to the event, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines has encouraged consumers to explore its full lineup of vehicles. The company has partnered with AutoDeal.com.ph to provide an easy way for potential buyers to check out its models, learn about their features, and even get quotes from nearby dealers.
Mitsubishi’s move to hold a world premiere in the Philippines is unusual, as global launches typically happen in larger ASEAN markets. However, the brand’s decision to focus on the Philippines highlights the country’s strategic importance within the company’s overall plans.
The upcoming launch also reinforces Mitsubishi’s broader goal of expanding its footprint in the region by offering innovative, family-friendly vehicles that cater to the diverse needs of consumers. The new 7-seater SUV concept is expected to play a crucial role in that growth.
As Mitsubishi gears up for PIMS 2024, anticipation continues to build among fans and industry insiders eager to see what the company has in store for its global audience. This launch is part of Mitsubishi’s larger efforts to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving automotive market, particularly in the growing SUV segment.
The Philippine market has shown increasing interest in SUVs and family vehicles, making the country an ideal location for Mitsubishi to unveil its latest creation. The seven-seater SUV concept is expected to meet the rising demand for spacious, versatile, and technologically advanced vehicles.