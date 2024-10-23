READY FOR THE SPOTLIGHT: Mitsubishi SUV makes its debut at 9th PIMS

Ritsu Imaeda, president and CEO of MMPC, highlighted the importance of this global debut happening in the Philippines.

“The decision to have the world premiere in the Philippines is a testament to the country’s growing importance within Mitsubishi Motors’ global operations,” Imaeda said.

He added that the concept embodies Mitsubishi’s vision of delivering high-quality vehicles to the ASEAN region, with the Philippines playing a key role in that strategy.

The choice of the Philippines for this significant launch emphasizes the country’s emerging influence within Mitsubishi’s global operations. Mitsubishi’s decision to prioritize the Philippine market is seen as a recognition of the company’s strong performance and growing customer base in the country.

This latest SUV is expected to compete in the growing 7-seater segment, where practicality, comfort, and versatility are key selling points. While no specific details about the vehicle’s features or performance have been disclosed, MMPC is promising a model that blends driving excitement with the needs of modern families.

Mitsubishi’s presence at PIMS 2024 is a significant moment for the brand, which has a long history in the Philippines. The company has been a major player in the local automotive industry for decades, and this global reveal further solidifies its commitment to the Philippine market.

The Philippine International Motor Show, which runs from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, will be the venue for Mitsubishi’s latest innovation.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to see the new SUV concept at Mitsubishi’s booth, where the company will also showcase its current lineup of vehicles.