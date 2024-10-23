Quiboloy denies having 'angels of death' at disposal

The Army reserves from the Sonshine Media Network (SMNI), a media and broadcasting arm of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), are taking part in the killing activities of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s private force, a resource person told the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality on Wednesday.

During the Senate panel’s inquiry on reported cases against Quiboloy, Eduard Ablaza Masayon, a former member of the 2nd Signal Battalion, said the group, called ‘angels of death,’ were created to target those who opposed the KOJC leader.

Masayon said Quiboloy’s private army began at the height of the Task Force Davao's creation, which was also infiltrated by Kingdom members and other SMNI workers.

According to Masayon, the expansion of the reserve unit was then introduced to SMNI workers and KOJC members in 2015, and he participated in training under the Philippine Army’s 11th Regional Community Defense Group (11RCDG), Reserve Command.

“‘Yan pong 2nd Signal Battalion ay binubuo po ng lahat ng Kingdom members o workers po. Walang nakasali d’yan na taga-labas (That 2nd Signal Battalion is composed entirely of Kingdom members and workers. No outsiders were included there),” Masayon lamented.

The Philippine Army previously confirmed that SMNI was accredited as its affiliated reserve unit and designated as Metro Davao’s 2nd Signal Battalion.

At the hearing, panel chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros asked Masayon if the army-affiliated unit was part of Quiboloy’s ‘angels of death.’

Masayon replied: “Actually po, meron po tayong ano. D’yan po niya kinukuha.”

He explained that the ‘angels of death’ were formed to target any KOJC members who opposed Quiboloy. He added that the 2nd Signal Battalion operates under the KOJC’s security department.

“Yung angels of death nabuo ‘yun do’n sa mga against sa kaniya… Papatayin ‘yung mga pamilya nila, ‘pag lumabas, ‘pag marami silang alam. ‘Pag lumabas sila… Hindi na sila maaaring lumabas sa ministry, sa poder niya. ‘Yung maraming alam po, lalo na sa pastoral (That ‘angels of death’ group was created to target those who are against Quiboloy. They will kill the family of those who leave the ministry. Members can no longer leave the ministry and Quiboloy’s side, especially those in the pastoral inner circle who know a lot of things),” he further explained.

Masayon said the so-called ‘angels of death’ kill people under Quiboloy’s orders to show their loyalty to him.

Army validating

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the military would conduct an internal investigation to validate Masayon's allegations against the reserve command.

“The Philippine Army welcomes these new revelations of Mr. Masayon on the alleged involvement of members of the 2nd Army Signal Battalion, a Philippine Army Affiliated Reserve Unit, in illegal activities,” Dema-ala told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

“We will conduct our own internal investigation to validate these allegations, and we also call on Mr. Masayon to provide us with the identities of these alleged reservists to substantiate his claim,” he added.

Dema-ala assured that any actions compromising the values of the reserve force and the Philippine Army as a whole “will be promptly addressed through disciplinary measures or corrective actions.”

He emphasized that reservists are volunteers on inactive status.

“What they do in their private capacity is beyond our control. However, reservists are duty-bound to uphold the highest standards of honor, professionalism, and duty,” he added.

Dema-ala noted that active reservists who violate the Reserve Force's regulations could be dismissed.

He said the Philippine Army is prepared to impose sanctions against reservists who display unbecoming conduct or engage in illegal activities.

Quiboloy Denies

During the hearing, Quiboloy told Hontiveros that the alleged ‘angels of death’ operations are fabricated stories.

Quiboloy denied the existence of his private army in the KOJC and challenged his accusers to file cases against him instead.

“Imbento po nila ‘yan eh… ‘Yan po ay kasinungalingan at kung ‘yan ay akusasyon, hinihiling ko ang accuser na mag-file siya ng kaso laban sa akin (They made it up. It's a lie, and if that’s an accusation, I’m asking the accuser to file a case against me),” Quiboloy said.

The Philippine National Police previously stated that it had identified some members of Quiboloy's alleged private army, which is tasked with intimidating and harming KOJC members who attempt to reveal the religious leader’s secrets.