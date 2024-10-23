PWD ends life

Authorities reported that the dead body of a man with a disability was fished out Tuesday morning at the back of Malacañang, San Miguel Manila.

The victim was identified as Adrian Thomas, a 49-year-old resident of Guadalupe Viejo and reports indicate that the victim had been suffering from a severe illness.

Investigations revealed that the victim has a scheduled visit for a follow-up checkup with his doctor and reports said that he did not go and instead, he decided to end his life by jumping into the Pasig River.

The body was discovered at 10 a.m. by a concerned citizen when it suddenly surfaced at the water. The citizen immediately reported the incident to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Reports also showed that the body was described as bloated when it was lifted by members of the Coastguard who then called the Manila Police District-Homicide Section to conduct initial investigation.