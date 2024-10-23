Pastor’s convoy uses EDSA busway, drivers face charges

The drivers in the convoy delivering Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to the Senate yesterday will face charges after they drove on the EDSA busway, according to the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (DoTr-SAICT).

The drivers will be charged with illegal use of the EDSA busway and reckless driving.

“The Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation expresses grave concern over the unauthorized passage of the convoy,” the SAICT said.

The committee condemned the illegal passage when the convoy traveled from Camp Crame in Quezon City toward the Senate in Pasay City, breaching the emergency barriers at Annapolis Street in San Juan City and raising significant safety concerns.

The SAICT has urged the public to report any violations of EDSA busway regulations.

Reports may be submitted via the DoTr Commuter Hotline at 0920-964-3687 or through official media channels. The committee emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules to ensure the safety and efficiency of the public and public transport.