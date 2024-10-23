Palace suspends gov't work, classes in Bicol region on Thursday

Malacañan Palace on Wednesday suspended work in government offices and classes in all levels, both public and private, in the Bicol region on Thursday, 24 October, due to the effects of Tropical Storm Kristine.

"In view of the continuous rainfall brought about by Tropical Storm 'Kristine,' and to ensure the safety of the general public, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Region V (Bicol Region) are hereby suspended on 24 October 2024," Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said.

He added that agencies delivering essential services, including health, emergency response, and other critical operations, will continue to function and provide necessary services.

Meanwhile, the suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.

Regarding the potential expansion of work and class suspensions to nearby areas, Bersamin said that relevant agencies are closely monitoring the situation and will make recommendations as needed.

"The NDRRMC, OCD, and other relevant agencies are continuously monitoring the situation in other regions and will recommend further suspensions, as needed," he added.