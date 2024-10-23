Photos

Pacquiao, Pimentel Endorse MPBL Partylist

Eight-division world champion and Filipino sports legend Senator Manny Pacquiao, along with Senate Minority Leader and #1 bar topnotcher Senator Koko Pimentel, have proclaimed their support and strongly endorsed the candidacy of the MPBL Partylist, represented by its first nominee, Ron Munsayac. The MPBL Partylist, led by Ron Munsayac, Jinkee Pacquiao, and Kenneth Duremdes, vows to strengthen the nationwide grassroots sports development program, expand poverty alleviation initiatives, construct high-quality sports facilities, and increase support for the growing esports industry.