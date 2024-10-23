‘Outside’: Fearing the dead inside

This article contains spoilers. Zombies, or the “dead ones,” aren’t the most feared in Netflix Philippines’ first zombie film, “Outside.”

A violent outbreak forces the Abel family to flee the city. Francis (Sid Lucero) takes his wife Iris (Beauty Gonzalez) and their two sons, Josh (Marco Masa) and Lucas (Aiden Tyler Patdu), to seek shelter in their ancestral farmhouse.

The move unearths childhood trauma for Francis, who suffered at the hands of his father (special appearance by Joel Torre). Though they find his parents already dead upon arrival, it’s the painful memories that linger in the house that continue to haunt him.