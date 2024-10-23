No extradition request yet from US for Quiboloy — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said it had yet to receive an extradition request from the United States of America for religious leader Apollo Quiboloy.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo disclosed it during the resumption of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality’s investigation into the alleged crimes of Quiboly.

"As of this date, the Department of Foreign Affairs has not received a formal extradition request from the United States," Manalo told senators when asked about the extradition request.

The self-declared “Appointed Son of God,” who served as the spiritual adviser of former president Rodrigo Duterte, is declared one of the most wanted suspected sex traffickers by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In 2021, a Federal Grand Jury in California indicted the religious leader and other officials of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ over the sex trafficking of "pastorals," young women within the KOJC selected to work as personal assistants for Quiboloy.

The pastorals, who were later revealed to be handpicked members of the KOJC, were selected to serve Quiboloy in various ways, including providing massages and engaging in sexual intercourse.

The following year, Quiboloy was sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, among other 40 individuals and entities, due to their supposed connection to corruption or human rights abuses across nine countries.