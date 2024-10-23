No extradition request for KoJC leader — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday it has not received an extradition request from the United States for religious leader Apollo Quiboloy.

“As of this date, the DFA has not received a formal extradition request from the United States,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo told senators at the resumption of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality’s investigation into the alleged crimes of Quiboloy.

Quiboloy, the self-declared “Appointed Son of God” who served as the spiritual adviser of former president Rodrigo Duterte, is also wanted in the United States where he has been declared a most wanted suspected sex trafficker and money launderer by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In 2021, a Federal Grand Jury in California indicted the religious leader and other officials of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ over the sex trafficking of “pastorals” — young women within the KoJC selected to be personal assistants to Quiboloy.

The pastorals served Quiboloy in various ways, including providing massages and engaging in sex.

The following year, Quiboloy was sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in connection with corruption and human rights abuses.