MPower, partners to nurture additional 1,500 tress in Laguna

In line with its strong commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation, MPower, the local retail electricity supplier of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco), recently organized its 9th CommuniTrees program in Siniloan, Laguna.

The tree planting activity brought together over 200 partners from leading corporations and industries, having planted a total of 1,500 seedlings to help reforest the Sierra Madre, the Philippines’ largest mountain range.

The Sierra Madre mountain range plays a crucial role in the country’s biodiversity and ecology and is also known for its rich flora and fauna as well as its significance in protecting against typhoons and other natural disasters.

MPower, along with One Meralco Foundation (OMF) and its partners, already planted more than 13,000 native trees since the program’s launch in 2015.

“We are deeply committed to promoting environmental sustainability not only through the provision of renewable energy but also through the way we give back to our communities. This program, together with our partner companies and One Meralco Foundation will make a meaningful contribution to reforestation efforts and environmental sustainability,” MPower senior assistance vice president and Retail Sales Head Eddie John V. Adug said.

The trees planted during the activity will boost support for OMF’s One for Trees environmental campaign which aims to rehabilitate threatened ecosystems through reforestation. Initiated in 2019, One for Trees has nurtured over 2.3 million trees through its active partnerships with various organizations and local government units across the country.