Move to the beat at Alamat’s ‘Ragasa’ concert

As the countdown begins for Alamat’s highly anticipated “Ragasa” concert this December, director Paul Basinillo shares the preparations and surprises in store for fans.

“This is Alamat’s second major solo concert, and as we move forward into an even bigger year, we’ve titled the show ‘Ragasa,’” says Basinillo. As the concert title suggests, ‘Ragasa’ is all about movement and motion. It’s about trailblazing their way to greater success in the future. We’ve patterned our production numbers around that concept.”

He adds: “We are now finalizing the lineup of songs and performances. The group is currently rehearsing almost every day. The fans can expect big production numbers and seamless transitions between segments. Of course, they’ll hear their favorite songs and dance and sing along during the show.”

“The group is very active on all social media platforms. Fans are growing in numbers every day, including plays on their Spotify and YouTube channels. Yes, there are fan requests, but it’s better to keep them as a surprise for everyone on the day of the show,” he says.

At Vivamax’s Fashion Show, VMX Project X, Basinillo confirms upcoming dates, including November’s show. Each iteration caters to different audiences, ensuring unique experiences. To maintain exclusivity, photography and videography are prohibited during the live show.

“We’ve already booked several dates for VMX Project X, and there’s one confirmed for this November. More dates are being finalized. We’ve made sure it caters to different audiences who haven’t watched it yet. Every show is unique and always well thought out, thanks to my team from D’grind and VMX. There’s always something different each time,” says the director.

Basinillo reflects on past successes, including the UAAP opening ceremony featuring Eraserheads and the ILYSM concert headlined by Arthur Nery. He’s working on a music video for newcomer girl group SNTA and collaborations with Viva Group, Epik Studios and more.