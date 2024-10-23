Meralco Makes Great Strides in Sustainability Journey

As the world marks International Day for Climate Action today, October 24th, the urgency to confront the climate crisis has never been greater. Governments and industries worldwide are accelerating efforts to mitigate the escalating impacts of climate change.

The Asian Development Bank’s 2024 report “People and Planet: Addressing the Interlinked Challenges of Climate Change, Poverty, and Hunger in Asia and the Pacific,” highlights the severe consequences of climate change in the region. The report notes that both gradual and extreme weather events are making it more difficult for countries to meet their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Climate hazards are increasing and projected to become more severe and frequent with impacts leading to reduced agricultural and labor productivity, loss of livelihoods, and human displacement,” the report warns.

In the Philippines, industries have recognized this escalating threat and are integrating sustainability into their core operations, benefiting communities and supporting the national goal of a greener future.

As a leader in the Philippine energy sector, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) remains at the forefront of this critical transformation, actively adopting and accelerating cleaner and greener technologies to promote sustainable growth.

“Our plans are well aligned with the country’s pursuit to develop more energy infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions that can promote energy security that can benefit not just consumers in our franchise area, but also cater to the power needs of our unserved and underserved communities,” Meralco chairman and chief executive officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

In 2019, Meralco launched its sustainability agenda, “Powering the Good Life,” which is deeply rooted in the UN SDGs and is distinctly focused on four pillars: Power, Planet, People and Prosperity. Since then, Meralco has made great strides in its journey towards a sustainable energy future.

Meralco developed its Long-term Sustainability Strategy (LTSS), outlining the company’s just, orderly, and affordable transition to clean energy from 2021 through 2050. As part of LTSS, Meralco crafted 30 by ’30 — the company’s 30 key sustainability plays through 2030 — to serve the country’s growing energy demand with greener power, while promoting the well-being of communities across the social impact areas of education, healthcare, livelihood, water access and disaster resilience.