Marcos orders earlier release of water in dams

Aiming to avoid severe flooding in downstream areas, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered for an early release of water in dams across the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), all of the dams are currently on a safe level, however, due to heavy rainfall some dams are filling up water.

With this, Marcos suggested a “measured response” of opening some dams to reduce water levels.

“Maybe what we can do is do a measured response. Even if the water level is not yet high, let's release a little, let’s reduce the water level without affecting the downstream communities,” he said.

Marcos explained that once heavy rains occur after landfall, the dams will have a “breathing room” in order to prepare for a larger amount of water.

“We have to watch this carefully because we're just beginning. this is just the start of the rainfall,” he said.

As of 10:00 A.M., three dams have opened one gate each in Ipo, Binga, and Magat dams.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 was raised in 26 areas in Luzon as Kristine maintained its strength while approaching Isabela or norther Aurora area, according to Pagasa.

Kristine is forecast to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall. The storm will also slightly weaken when it crosses Northern Luzon.

Pagasa said re-intensification may occur over the West Philippine Sea.

Kristine is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday.