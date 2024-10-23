Manila hospitals told: Brace for ‘Kristine’

The local government of Manila on Wednesday announced that all six hospitals and all health centers in the city were placed on alert in anticipation of the onslaught of tropical storm “Kristine.”

This, as Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna directed Manila Health Department chief Dr. Poks Pangan to put the city-run hospitals and health centers in readiness to accept possible typhoon-related illnesses on top of regular cases.

It was learned that despite a Malacañang order suspending all work in government offices, the local government of Manila maintained a minimal workforce to provide needed services.

Apart from Pangan, Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief Arnel Angeles, Social Welfare department head Re Fugoso, Department of Public Services chief Jonathan Garzo, Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau director Narciso Diokno and City Engineer Moises Alcantara have also been directed to monitor the situation and immediately respond where they are needed.

Alcantara and Angeles said teams from their office have been sent out to check on fallen trees and electrical wires and road obstructions as well as flood-prone areas.