Malampaya phase 4 bags priority tag

The Department of Energy (DoE) has issued a certificate tagging the Malampaya Phase 4 Project as an Energy Project of National Significance (EPNS), which will enable operator Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. to accelerate the development.

Prime Energy said on Wednesday that the project, which includes drilling the Camago and Malampaya East production wells, known as Project Sinagtala, and the Bagong Pag-asa exploration well, will play a crucial role in ensuring energy security.

The EPNS certificate, established under Executive Order 30 of 2017, streamlines regulatory processes for energy projects deemed vital to national development. This initiative facilitates the expeditious processing of permits.

According to the order, permit applications are required to be processed within 30 days. If no action is taken within five working days after this deadline, automatic approval is granted.

“We are honored to receive the EPNS certification from DoE. This milestone reaffirms Malampaya’s importance in securing the Philippines’ energy future. As we advance with Phase 4, our focus remains on ensuring sustainable and reliable energy for millions of Filipinos,” Prime Energy president and CEO Donna Kuizon Cruz said.

Crucial to energy security

“The acceleration of Malampaya Phase 4 is critical to ensuring energy security and preventing potential power shortages in the future,” he added.

Phase 4 is a key initiative to extend the gas field’s life and sustain the country’s energy needs.

The project aims to enhance gas production through two additional wells, increasing the Malampaya field’s operational capacity and reducing the Philippines’ reliance on imported fuels such as coal, diesel, and LNG.

As the country’s first indigenous gas project, Malampaya has contributed over $13.8 billion (P772.8 billion) to the government since its commercial operations began.

At its peak, the project fueled as much as 40 percent of Luzon’s energy demand and continues to provide about 20 percent of its current energy requirements.