‘Kristine’ delays Fighting Maroons’ semis entry

University of the Philippines (UP) would have to wait a little bit longer to draw closer to a Final Four seat.

Due to inclement weather brought about by tropical storm “Kristine,” the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has announced the postponement of all scheduled games for Wednesday, 23 October, including the double-header men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons, sporting a 7-1 win-loss record at second spot behind semifinals-bound defending champion De La Salle University (9-1), were supposed to take on University of the East (5-3) in the main game at 6:30 p.m.

However, the league decided Tuesday night to call off all UAAP events for Wednesday after Metro Manila was put under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 to ensure the safety of student-athletes, officials and fans.

Class suspensions at all levels have been declared Tuesday.

Heavy rains submerged parts of the National Capital Region and other Luzon and Visayas provinces as “Kristine” battered the country while moving westward northwestward with sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 105km/h.

With another win, UP can secure at least a playoff spot for the semis. The back-to-back runners-up will get their chance on Sunday against struggling Adamson University (3-6).