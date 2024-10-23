KFC drops 3 new coffee drinks

KFC Philippines just leveled up the coffee game with three new drinks that every coffee lover (and sweet treat enthusiast) needs to try: the KFC Coffeeccino Kreamball, Coffee Float, and Creamy Iced Coffee.

The Coffeeccino Kreamball is a whole vibe. Imagine rich coffee mixed with French vanilla, coffee jelly, and topped with crushed cookies. It’s basically a coffee-dessert hybrid that hits all the right spots. If you love coffee and a little indulgence, this one's for you.

The Coffee Float is another must-try. It’s KFC’s creamy iced coffee topped with their signature French vanilla ice cream, so it’s like sipping on a cloud—perfect for those days when you need a sweet pick-me-up.

And if you're a purist, the Creamy Iced Coffee is where it’s at. It’s smooth, balanced, and totally refreshing, delivering that perfect coffee fix with every sip.

These brews are available at select KFC stores for dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru, so go ahead and treat yourself.