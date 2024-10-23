Kalma, ‘Kristine’

Oh, “Kristine,” why do you have to be so harsh?

Well, hello folks! I know, I know... this is not a good time as we are all still feeling the effects of tropical storm “Kristine;” even before landing she had given us a taste of her strength, oh la la’. She has left some areas of Bicol and the Visayas still flooded and even the cities in the Metro were greatly affected by her strong winds and heavy rainfall.

It is almost the end of October, but surprises seem to arrive just as we gear up for Halloween. Recently, the skies turned gray, heavy with rain and strong winds as we faced tropical storm “Kristine” — the 11th storm to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year.

Unfortunately, the bad weather caused the cancellation of ferry trips, leaving many passengers stranded at ports across the country.

It’s a good thing the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), under the leadership of general manager Jay Santiago, acted swiftly by issuing a directive to all Port Management Offices (PMOs) even before the storm made landfall.

With an eye toward both safety and efficiency, GM Santiago’s instructions ensured the timely implementation of disaster protocols and better coordination with agencies such as the Philippine Coast Guard and local disaster units. This proactive move prioritized the safety of passengers and port personnel ahead of the storm’s impact and the anticipated influx of travelers.

In the face of extreme weather events like “Kristine,” we’re reminded how essential it is to prepare early. With climate change increasing the frequency and intensity of storms, warming seas have started fueling stronger typhoons, demanding that we stay vigilant year-round.

Several PMOs had responded to GM Santiago’s directive. Ports in Bicol were among the most affected, to the point that the homes of some port employees were reported to be flooded and suffered brownouts. Bicol really sustained the brunt of “Kristine;” it also had the highest number of stranded passengers, followed by the ports in Leyte and Samar.

Passengers were given free hot meals paid for by the PPA employees as initiated by GM Santiago. So far, the PPA has given hot meals to stranded passengers in Bicol, Masbate, Panay, Guimaras, Samar, Leyte and Surigao. Although, thank God, there was no reported damage to port infrastructure, “Kristine” was very messy when it came to the dirt and floodwaters it brought around the ports.

Several shipping lines from PMO Batangas, Masbate, Marinduque-Quezon, Bohol, Eastern Leyte/Samar, Western Leyte/Biliran, Negros Oriental/Siquijor, Negros Occidental/ Bacolod Banago Bredco, Surigao, Misamis Oriental/Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Zamboanga announced cancellations of their trips.

In addition to safety measures, PMO Bicol stepped up to support affected passengers at the Port of Tabaco where over 500 stranded travelers were treated to free lunches. This effort was made possible through the collaboration between the PPA office, the provincial government of Catanduanes, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. These meals will continue to be provided until ferry trips resume, ensuring passengers are cared for during their wait.

During the situation briefing held at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Headquarters in Camp Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City, on Wednesday, 23 October, GM Santiago received praise directly from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The President acknowledged the efforts of various PPA offices, particularly their initiative to distribute hot meals — especially lugaw (rice porridge) — to stranded passengers, even though this is not part of the agency’s official mandate. He thanked GM Santiago and assured the public that other government agencies would take steps to establish a more systematic approach to assist affected passengers during disasters.

The PPA’s swift response to tropical storm “Kristine” demonstrates how critical early preparation is in managing disasters and avoiding disruptions.

With Undas 2024 just around the corner, PMOs have been instructed to enhance their Passenger Assistance Desks in preparation for the surge in holiday travelers. These desks will ensure that passengers receive the information, guidance and support they need during the busy period.

As climate patterns shift, causing more unpredictable weather, we must act now — working together to protect lives and ensure safety, not just for this storm but for the many challenges that lie ahead.

Stay safe, everyone, and let’s look forward to clearer skies soon as we welcome the solemn observance of Undas! Don’t forget to do our own jobs in addressing this climate change, a little effort goes a long way for we are all in the same boat (Don’t let another “Kristine” ruin the next Halloween!).