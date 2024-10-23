Iskaparate.com: New tool empowering Pinoy MSMEs

At the press launch of Iskaparate, a Filipino multi-vendor e-commerce platform initiated to aid and empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), media representatives and industry partners had the opportunity to experience the platform firsthand through an interactive online purchase demo led by a team from ConnectSys, Iskaparate’s ecosystem provider.

The event held last 15 October at Overdoughs Café in Ayala Malls Circuit, Makati, was designed to introduce Iskaparate's features and benefits, as it officially made its entrance into the digital marketplace. The demo gave an all-around tour of the website, including product showcasing, e-commerce functionalities, and the purchasing process activated using an e-gift certificate. Attendees engaged with the demo through experiential navigation accompanied by an open forum about the platform’s overall operation.

The event began with a warm video message from Iskaparate Founder Joey Bermudez, sharing the journey of Iskaparate from having a community of 33 entrepreneurial mothers to partnering with 3,000 fully vetted sellers.

“Iskaparate.com was born during the darkest days of the COVID pandemic when micro and small entrepreneurs lost their physical stores to the brutal lockdowns. We then created an online platform that would allow these entrepreneurs to resume their businesses," he said.

In the modern era when a unique driving force can define the success of an online platform, Iskaparate.com made a strong impression with its mission to empower small business owners. In her talk, DTC Promos Inc. President & COO Marissa Dames emphasized its passionate goal: “We share a vision to support the growth of MSMEs.”

On the other hand, Josefina Rojo-Natividad, President & COO of Iskaparate, shared the progressive growth of the platform: “Iskaparate started as a B2C [platform], but now we are proud to showcase that our website already features B2B, offering grocery items and personal care products. This would benefit the sellers we have whose products are not able to sell because of competition.”

Using an e-gift certificate, the demo walked participants through the entire buying process, from selecting products to completing transactions. This hands-on demonstration allowed the attendees to explore different aspects of the platform in real time. This feature of the launch allowed for an in-depth understanding of how the platform operates from a customer perspective.

Iskaparate.com, while initially conceived to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), has now extended its offerings to include larger businesses and B2B companies. With a wide range of e-commerce tools, vendors of all sizes can list and manage their products, handle transactions, and engage directly with consumers on a trusted, efficient platform. The team emphasized that this expansion is designed to help businesses adapt to the digital age while remaining competitive in an increasingly globalized market.

