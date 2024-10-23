Illegal gamblers netted

Operatives from the Muntinlupa City Police apprehended three individuals for illegal gambling and drug possession during an operation in the city.

Police said the arrests took place around 4:10 p.m. on 22 October 2024, in Barangay Bayanan during an anti-criminality operation led by the Muntinlupa City Police Station Intelligence Section.

The suspects are identified as alias Charlie, alias Gerald and alias Carlo. Reports showed that the suspects were engaged in cara y cruz when arrested. Confiscated from them were P1,330 in bet money and three P1 coins used for gambling.

Additionally, officers found two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be “shabu” (methamphetamine), weighing approximately 13 grams and valued at around P88,400.

One suspect, alias “JC,” managed to evade arrest and is currently being sought by authorities.

Further investigation revealed that both alias Charlie and alias Carlo have prior records related to illegal gambling, while alias Gerald has a history of similar offenses.

Complaints for violations of Section 11, Article II of RA 9165 and PD 1602 are being prepared against the arrested suspects for inquest before the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor’s Office.

Southern Police District director PBGen. Bernard Yang stressed the commitment of SPD to uphold the law and ensure community safety.