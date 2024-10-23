Heart Evangelista gracious about Pia issue

Global Fashion Icon Heart Evangelista finally reacts on the alleged issue between her and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. This happened on the media conference of her comeback show on GMA Network, Heart World.

“Congratulations. You have what you needed. I wish you nothing but the best, and good luck. I just want everybody to be OK, that’s all honestly. It’s time for us to sincerely move forward. It is what it is. And everybody should just be happy.” she said

According to the Heart, she had already forgiven and she has moved on.

“If there’s anybody that will understand somebody, it’s somebody na tunay na nagmahal at minahal ko silang lahat,” she said. “Tama na, OK na ‘yon. I just want to stay on my lane, that’s it.”

And for Pia Wurtzbach, who is tagged as her biggest rival in today’s global fashion scene, Heart has this to say: “Once and for all, woman to woman, I never had a problem with Pia. In fact, I was one of those who cheered for her in the past. And I like to think it was the same for her. But it’s the people that she chose to surround herself with for specific reasons that makes this whole thing problematic,” she added.

Heart World is Hearts’ comeback after two years of absence in her home network.

Heart World is more than just a television program; it is a celebration of creativity, resilience and authenticity. As Heart continues to inspire millions with her bold personality and artistic endeavors, this series will provide an intimate look at the life of one of the Philippines’ most beloved icons.

Join Heart on this exciting new adventure as she shares her world, her passions and her gracious heart with Kapuso viewers every Saturday at 9:30 p.m. on GMA Network.