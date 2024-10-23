Guiness record on bamboo planting eyed

TACLOBAN CITY — Over 100 workers of the government’s emergency employment program participated in the attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the “Most People Planting Bamboo Simultaneously” in Villaba, Leyte last 18 October.

Leyte 3rd District Congresswoman Anna Victoria Veloso-Tuazon said over 200 individuals participated in the Leyte site of the simultaneous bamboo planting initiative, including over 100 workers who are beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment.

The simultaneous bamboo planting, also known as Kawayanihan, was organized by the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) with the support of the Climate Change Commission. The initiative was done in 19 villages across Mindanao and one in Leyte and participated by over 20,000 individuals.

Tuazon, who is also the House of Representative vice chair of the committees on climate change and sustainable development goals, said the activity aims to raise awareness on bamboo’s role in promoting circular economy, climate resilience and sustainability.

Tuazon is one of the principal authors of House Bill 7941 or the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Act which was approved in third and final reading at the lower House last 29 May, 2023. The bill is presently pending at the Senate.

Organizers of the Leyte site that aside from the TUPAD beneficiaries, some 100 planters from different government agencies and civic groups also participated each of them planting one bamboo sap.

Among those who participated at the Leyte site include Climate Change Commission Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje, Congressman Anna Tuazon, Leyte 3rd.District Board Member Chinggay Veloso-Kabigting, DOST regional director John Glen Ocaña and Greenpeace International activist Virgie Llorin.

Tuazon said bamboo plays an important part in the circular/bio-economy strategy and through the creative industries platform in the 3rd district of Leyte and the Province of Leyte.

Tuazon said bamboo provides significant ecological, economic and social benefits. In 2023 alone, she added, the total worldwide production output of the bamboo sector amounted to $70 billion which supported millions of livelihoods.

“Developing an industry around bamboo products that can be substituted for plastics can deliver green economic growth through the creation of jobs, trade facilitation, decrease in greenhouse gas emissions especially when locally sourced, decrease dependence on fossil fuels, address plastic pollution, and improve environmental quality indicators,” Tuazon said.”

“There is still so much we can do to link, strengthen and scale bamboo and our bio-based sectors by unlocking investments and markets and understanding the ecological boundaries of the local and global bioeconomy.”

DoST’s Ocaña said the result of the Guinness World Record attempt will be announced on 28 November 2024, during the Circular Economy Forum at the National Science, Technology, and Innovation Week in Cagayan de Oro City.