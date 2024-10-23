Grade 9 student nabbed over narcotics

Authorities reported on Wednesday that a grade 9 student was apprehended by anti-drug operatives in Barangay Ususan, Taguig City last Monday night.

The operation was conducted by Sub-Station 4 of Taguig CPS personnel through foot patrolling, resulting in the arrest of two suspects, including a grade 9 student, in Barangay Ususan, Taguig City, at about 9:45 p.m. on 21 October.

Police identified one of the arrested suspect as alias Bryan, a 17-year-old student and a High Value Individual.

He was found in possession of a knot-tied transparent plastic sachet containing 80 grams of suspected illegal drugs, with a street value of P544,000.

Before managing to escape authorities, a knot-tied plastic sachet containing 25 grams of suspected illegal drugs, valued at P170,000, was confiscated from alias Alvin.

Alias Alvin escaped after resisting and pushing the arresting officer. Authorities are still conducting follow-up operations for his possible arrest.

All seized illegal drugs were brought to the SPD Forensic Unit for chemical analysis, while the arrested CICL was turned over to DSWD, Taguig City.

A complaint for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is being prepared against him.