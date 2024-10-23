From Laguna’s farms to your table

Opening the meal was a delightful trio of small bites, of which the Cachuela Chawanmushi was a standout, with salty notes from the carp roe offset by a smooth ginger custard soup. The main course arrived by way of tampipi. Inside it dishes that, one could say, covered all major food groups – Kulawo Salad smoky from the grilled eggplant, sweet and fresh Pansit Buko, Tinagang Kanduli rich with traditional gata flavors and, lastly, Crispy Itik with Blue Rice. The Santol Sambal served with it had the entire table asking for more. Undoubtedly, the star of the meal was the Pili and Sta. Maria Coffee Cream Sans Rival paired with Kesong Puti Ice Cream. Each spoonful was a balanced mix of salty, savory and sweet. The meal truly showcased what Chef Day can do with a bounty of local ingredients, inspired by the province he calls home.

With bags of vegetables, sauces, honey, cheese and chocolate already in hand, it is tempting to give the fair another go around. In case there might be anything else to find. The takeaway from each encounter with the merchants and artisans is one of pride in the fruits of the land and the work of their hands.

Sa Pantalan’s appeal is in its commitment to taking its patrons on Biyaheng Pangkatalugan, so they can experience firsthand – through sight, scents, taste and touch – the rich cultural heritage of Laguna. For Chefs Gel, Day and Dino, who have grown up in, love and call the place home, their invitation is for “…all to come, eat, see and experience Laguna.”