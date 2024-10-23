Former UPLB chancellor feted

The Japanese government has honored a Filipino professor for his contributions to promoting agricultural academic exchanges between Japan and the Philippines.

Ambassador Endo Kazuya hosted a ceremony to present the Foreign Minister’s Commendation to Dr. Fernando C. Sanchez Jr., professor and former Chancellor of the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB).

Present during the ceremony were Alfredo Pascual, former Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry and former University of the Philippines (UP) president, UP president Atty. Angelo Jimenez, other officials and members of the University of the Philippines, friends and family of Sanchez.

In his speech, Endo expressed his admiration for Sanchez’s remarkable achievements and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through agricultural, academic and cultural exchanges.

He also highlighted Sanchez’s impressive design of the Centennial Marker for Dr. Jose Rizal in Hibiya Park, Tokyo, which drew on his experience as a landscape horticulturist.

Endo commended Sanchez’s pivotal role in establishing the Nagoya University Asian Satellite Campus in UPLB which facilitates transnational doctoral programs in engineering, bio-agricultural sciences, international development and environmental studies.

It also enabled the expansion of the university’s linkages with other Japanese universities including Tokyo University of Agriculture, Hokkaido University, Kyoto University and Nagasaki University.

On the other hand, Sanchez — a former Japanese Government (MEXT) scholar — expressed his gratitude to Japan for the award. He also conveyed his anticipation for continued strengthening of cultural and academic ties between the two countries.

Sanchez is a Professor of Horticulture and a two-term Chancellor of the UPLB in 2014-2017 and 2018-2020.