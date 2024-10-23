Food security tops business wish list

As the agricultural sector faces the biggest challenges among local industries, attaining food security was on top of the list in the resolution that the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the culmination of the Philippine Business Conference and Expo on Wednesday.

“We call for a multi-faceted approach to enhance food security that prioritizes increasing agricultural production, enhancing market access and ensuring a stable and affordable food supply for all Filipinos,” Jude Aguilar, the overall chairperson of the PBC&E during his presentation of the PCCI resolution at the Marriot Hotel in Pasay City.

The country’s largest trade organization said the government should establish a Technology Task Force, revitalize plans for key sectors, support agricultural cooperatives, invest in logistics infrastructure and amend the Agrarian Reform Law to stimulate food production.

“Amend the Agrarian Reform Law to increase the land retention limit from five to 24 hectares, including the lifting of the agricultural land ownership ceiling to encourage more concentrated farming businesses,” the resolution read.

Other proposals included human resource development with a focus on amendment of the Philippine Qualifications Framework Law; establishment of research and development centers; the improvement of the healthcare system and a malnutrition investments program.

For investments and job creation, the PCCI proposes improving the ease of doing business by enhancing infrastructure, transportation, and logistics support and creating a conducive environment for investment generation and job creation.

Improve EODB

Further, the PCCI seeks the improvement of the Ease of Doing Business, prioritization of digitization initiatives, attraction investments, support to local producers, enhanced infrastructure, transportation, and logistics, and the reduction of power cost.

“These resolutions represent the collective voice and aspirations of the business sector, reaffirming our serious commitment to collaborate with the government in realizing a progressive, sustainable and inclusive economy,” PCCI president Enunina Mangio, for her part, said.

Gov’t got business sector’s back

In response, President Marcos Jr., through Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, relayed that the government has always stood by the PCCI through a transformation strategy that the government has set in motion since 2022 using policy reforms to mainly ensure business continuity.

Marcos Jr. failed to attend the culmination of the PBC&E as he was busy assessing the impact of the Tropical Cyclone that pummeled the Bicol Region.

These include the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Services Act, which integrated the Department of Trade and Industry’s Business Name Registration System with the online Business Permits and Licensing Systems of local authorities.

“We built on this and launched the Electronic Local Government Unit or eLGU in 2023. This is a one-stop shop platform containing local government services such as business permit licensing, and issuance of work permits, building permits, barangay clearance, community tax certificates, occupational permits or health certificates, and local civil registration,” Mr. Marcos said in his address.

The President said his administration instituted Green Lanes to accelerate the issuance of permits and licenses for approved strategic investments, which now reach 162 projects green laned, valued at nearly P4.4 trillion.

For the telecommunications sector, the President said Executive Order 32 was issued in 2023 to streamline the processing of permits for the construction of information and communications technology infrastructure, which will ensure that the business sector can harness the benefits of information communications technology.

Other reforms initiated by the Marcos Jr. administration are the enactment of the Public Service Act, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE Act of 2021 and its amendments known as the CREATE Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy or CREATE MORE, and the ambitious Build, Better, More program that goes along with the amendments of the Public-Private Partnership or PPP Code of 2023.

“With 186 flagship projects nationwide costing nearly P10 trillion, these projects bring us closer to a future where robust infrastructure connects and supports every corner of our nation. With these reforms and your support, we are now harvesting the early fruits of our collective efforts,” the President said in the relayed speech.

Critical issues touched

For his part, Go said the government shall delve into the critical issues presented by the business sector.

“My marching order from the President when I assumed this office was to help ensure the effective integration and implementation of various investment and economic policies of the government. Your insights in this regard will be highly appreciated. Be assured that we remain firm in our commitment to working with you in creating a Bagong Pilipinas where our businesses flourish and our people are given opportunities to succeed,” he said.