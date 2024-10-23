Dr. Fernando 'Dindo' Sanchez, Jr. awarded by Japanese Ambassador

Dr. Fernando C. Sanchez, Jr. (Dindo '84), former Chancellor of the University of the Philippines Los Baños, was awarded the Japan Foreign Minister's Commendation for 2024 by Ambassador ENDO Kazuya at his Residence in Forbes Park, Makati City on 22 October.

Through his dedication to serve UP and a larger community, Dr. Sanchez promoted agricultural academic initiatives that have developed the country’s stronger ties with Japan.

Ambassador Kazuya handed the award to Dr. Sanchez and commended him for his work in the international joint research programs and the Dr. Jose Rizal Centennial Marker in Hibiya Park, Tokyo, as well as his accomplishments in the establishment of the Nagoya University Asian satellite campus in UPLB.