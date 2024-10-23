DOH deploys emergency teams to Albay, CamSur

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said it has deployed Health Emergency Response Teams (HERTs) to evacuation centers in Albay, Camarines Sur, and Matnog Port, Sorsogon.

Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” caused widespread flooding in some areas in the Bicol Region on Tuesday evening.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa assured the public that three DOH Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams (PEMAT) are ready to respond as the typhoon is poised for landfall early Thursday.

Herbosa said DOH PEMAT is well-equipped to provide medical services during disasters such as typhoons and earthquakes.

It is also complete with water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities for outpatient care.

The World Health Organisation-designated PEMATS, composed of Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (PEMAT Metro Manila), Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (PEMAT Luzon), and Eastern Visayas Medical Center (PEMAT Visayas), are ready and trained to respond to domestic and international deployments.