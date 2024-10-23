Despite facing Serious allegations: Quiboloy cool under fire

Hand-picked pastorals

The pastorals, who were handpicked members of the KoJC, were selected to serve Quiboloy in various ways, including providing massages and engaging in sex.

Yulya Voronina, also known as Sofia, a Ukrainian national, attended the panel investigation via Zoom to narrate her ordeal at the hands of Quiboloy.

Voronina alleged that Quiboloy used his position to take advantage of the female members of the KoJC, particularly the inner circle of the Pastoral Ministry.

She said Quiboloy had access to the bedrooms of pastoral ministry members who were young and attractive women.

“Nobody can deny that there is a pastoral ministry, not even Mr. Quiboloy himself. And everybody knows that only girls and young and beautiful women are included there,” she said.

“[We were] all under the same rules. Our rooms were next to his so he had free access to every room. Nobody knows his life behind these doors. There are no full-time [KoJC church] workers who know what is happening there,” she said.

Voronina said refusal to engage in sex with Quiboloy would result in humiliation and pressure from the officials of the KoJC.

“You cannot say, ‘I don’t want [to do this].’ You cannot run away, because if you don’t obey him, you are told you will go to hell... things like that,” she said.

Teresita Valdehueza also came forward to reveal the sexual abuse she experienced from the religious leader.

Valdehueza, who became a member of the KoJC in 1980 at the age of 17, said her abuse started on a Sunday in 1993 in Cebu City.

“Upon arriving in Cebu City, we arranged for him to stay at the Park Place Hotel in Fuente Osmeña. That evening, he instructed me to remain in the hotel while Nilda Linda, the assigned worker, returned to the workers’ house,” she said.

Valdehueza said Quiboloy forced himself on her after he ignored her request to sleep instead on the sofa.

”Sleeping beside a man I believed to be chosen by God was for me then a great privilege, an opportunity for a sinner like me,” she said.

“But what followed shattered my sense of faith and trust. Without a word, after turning off the light, he embraced me, undressed me, and violated me with his lustful act that left me in shock and speechless. He then said, ‘This is the fulfillment of God’s revelation.’”

Valdehueza said Quiboloy made her believe that sexual acts with him was “partaking in God’s life through him by surrendering my body, soul, and spirit.”