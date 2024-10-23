DepEd: Teachers key development drivers

The Department of Education (DepEd) stressed on Wednesday the crucial role of teachers as key drivers of human capital development, saying that they are not only educators but also catalysts for sustainable economic growth.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara stressed that teachers are human capital developers which shape the future workforce and driving national progress.

In his speech at the 50th Philippine Business Conference and Expo organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the DepEd chief highlighted the dedication of over 800,000 teachers nationwide, many of whom work under challenging conditions in remote and conflict-affected areas.

He also cited the teachers of Pag-Asa Island in the West Philippine Sea as an example of unwavering commitment to education.

“Teachers are the heartbeat of our education system,” Angara said, recalling his recent visit to Pag-Asa Integrated School, the only public school on the remote island.