DELICIOUS DEALS FOR A MILESTONE CELEBRATION

Cravings is turning 36 this October and to mark this milestone, it’s rolling out a series of special promos and deals. Loyal customers can enjoy a taste of nostalgia with special offers available exclusively at Cravings’ Maginhawa Street branch in Quezon City.
Anniversary plate
Throughout October, diners can enjoy the “Cravings Anniversary Plate” for only P360. This plate features Chicken Cordon Bleu, Classic Lasagna and Chocolate Caramel Squares, all part of Cravings’ original menu when it first opened its doors in 1988.
Unlimited soup and salad
Ongoing until 31 October, guests who order any main course at the Maginhawa branch will also be treated to “Unlimited Soup and Salad.” Whether you’re enjoying the hearty mains or just looking for something light and fresh, this unlimited offer is the perfect complement to a satisfying meal.
Party tray
Planning a celebration at home? Cravings offers a Party Tray for P3,600 that serves six to eight people. It includes Lasagna, Spareribs, Chicken Cordon Bleu and a Chocolate Caramel Cake. Available for takeout all month, with a one-day advance order required.
Cravings signatures
Besides the Maginhawa outlet, Cravings is launching “Cravings Signatures” to make its popular dishes and cakes more accessible through take-out kiosks. The main offerings include the rich Chocolate Caramel Cake and hearty Lasagna, along with items like S’mores and Bread Pudding. These will be available as ready-to-eat or frozen options for direct pick-up, delivery and through Grab/FoodPanda. The kiosks will also feature a cozy dine-in area for customers.
The first “Cravings Signatures” is now open at Mezzanine, WPF Inc. Building, Katipunan Avenue ext. corner White Plains Ave., White Plains, Quezon City, making it convenient for residents of nearby villages like White Plains, Greenmeadows and Valle Verde, as well as students from Ateneo, Miriam and UP. This new concept brings Cravings closer to its loyal customers in the area.
Celebrate the flavors that have made Cravings a favorite for over three decades.