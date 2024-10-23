DELICIOUS DEALS FOR A MILESTONE CELEBRATION

Cravings is turning 36 this October and to mark this milestone, it’s rolling out a series of special promos and deals. Loyal customers can enjoy a taste of nostalgia with special offers available exclusively at Cravings’ Maginhawa Street branch in Quezon City.

Anniversary plate

Throughout October, diners can enjoy the “Cravings Anniversary Plate” for only P360. This plate features Chicken Cordon Bleu, Classic Lasagna and Chocolate Caramel Squares, all part of Cravings’ original menu when it first opened its doors in 1988.

Unlimited soup and salad

Ongoing until 31 October, guests who order any main course at the Maginhawa branch will also be treated to “Unlimited Soup and Salad.” Whether you’re enjoying the hearty mains or just looking for something light and fresh, this unlimited offer is the perfect complement to a satisfying meal.