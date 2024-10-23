DA: 3.83-M MT rice coming by yearend

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Wednesday that the country is projected to have a rice supply of 3.83 million metric tons (MT) by the end of this year, sufficient to meet local demands for 100 days.

“This projection incorporates updated rice stock data, actual import arrivals, and historical trends, ensuring the country’s rice needs are met despite the production drop,” Agriculture Undersecretary Christopher Morales said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed palay (unhusked rice) yield is projected to go down by 11.9 percent in the third quarter to 3.35 million MT due to crop damage from typhoons.

RTL fund cushions output fall

“The decrease in production would have been higher were it not for higher production yield due to better seeds, farm equipment, and other support provided through the Rice Fund under the Rice Tariffication Law and National Rice Program,” DA said in a statement.

With an estimated loss of 358,000 MT based on historical damages, and at the present, total annual palay production is expected to be 19.41 million MT, which is approximately 12.69 million MT of rice.

Morales said that despite the drop, the national supply of the staple grain will still be robust, with 3.57 million MT of imported rice already in the country as of 14 October.

He added that slashing the rice tariff has “further incentivized imports, allowing for greater access to global rice markets and mitigating potential shortages.”