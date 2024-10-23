Culpability for plunder (4)

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto’s defiance of the Universal Health Care Act, the Supreme Court and the Constitution shall not only land him in jail for plunder but also jeopardize the chances of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s candidates for senator in the midterm elections.

The root causes of the mess are the facts this Recto is not Claro, his grandfather who was a lawyer and jurist who always thought things out before deciding; the budget secretary is not a certified public accountant; and the national treasurer is suicidal in his reckless obedience to the illegal DoF circular.

There has been a complete non-observance of checks and balances.

Keen political observers believe the controversial move of Recto under his questionable circular could jeopardize the chances of the administration’s candidates in the midterm elections unless President Marcos does something popular to counter the controversial impounding of PhiHealth savings and using them for something other than for which they were intended.

Health reform advocate Tony Leachon said the PhilHealth mess is an election issue. He also believes that Marcos might do something that will please the people to counter the adverse effect of the widely criticized transfer.

Positive thinkers are hoping that Marcos will do something to soften the impact on the people who unexpectedly were deprived of what they had been expecting to enjoy under the law and the Constitution.

Political analysts and learned people in the academe believe there is a possibility the PhilHealth funds will be used for the election campaign of the administration’s candidates — and that would be most unfortunate.

“That is the reason they believe the Supreme Court should do its part to protect the PhilHealth funds by issuing either a restraining order or ruling against its transfer,” they said.

Weeks ago, Marcos announced the 12 senatorial candidates he would endorse for the May polls.

They are reelectionists Imee Marcos, Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid, Francis Tolentino and Bong Revilla, former senators Manny Pacquiao, Tito Sotto and Panfilo Lacson, former Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Makati Mayor Abby Binay, ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar.

The Lab for All caravan, the President’s favorite of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos’ projects, appears to be the administration’s answer to provide quickly the healthcare needs of Filipinos in the countryside and overcome the adverse reaction to the transfer of PhilHealth savings.

Free healthcare services are provided every Tuesday by the caravan that travels to various provinces offering consultations, X-ray, laboratory tests and medicine in collaboration with government agencies.

The initiative is appreciated for its dedication to helping those in need, especially senior citizens, highlighting the significant effort and time invested in making healthcare accessible.

Lab for All caravans render free healthcare services in Pangasinan, Pampanga, Ilocos Sur, Tacloban City and 35 other locations across the country.

The caravan also gives free dental services, eye care and eyeglasses, vaccinations, ultrasound and other laboratory tests that ordinary Filipino citizens could hardly afford.

But political and social scientists are asking: Is the free offer of healthcare services good for Filipino values, which the government is endeavoring to instill under the New Philippines?

Would it not be more superior if we stuck to the PhilHealth system as crafted under the Universal Health Care Act?

Let us continue until the PhilHealth mess is resolved by the Supreme Court.

(To be continued)