Chinese collared following kidnapping

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Wednesday reported that a Chinese national was arrested for allegedly abducting seven foreigners in Pasay City.

According to NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia, the suspect — identified as Zhao Xing — was nabbed while seven Vietnamese nationals were rescued in an anti-human trafficking operation in Barangay 86 last Tuesday.

Initial reports disclosed that the operation stemmed from a report by a concerned citizen that several Vietnamese women were being exploited for prostitution by the suspect, who was primarily catering to Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hubs.

The suspect will face charges for violating Republic Act 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, which penalizes human trafficking, especially involving women and children.

For his part, Hernia praised the successful collaboration between NCRPO and partner agencies in rescuing the victims and apprehending the suspect.

“The operation reflects the ongoing commitment of NCRPO to fight human trafficking and protect the vulnerable,” Hernia said.