Cebu City’s waste mismanagement flagged

The Commission on Audit (CoA), in a report, said Cebu City is not prioritizing composting and recycling due to the non-establishment or insufficient number of material recovery facilities (MRF).

“Not giving much level of priority and importance to the methods of composting and recycling to drive waste diversion in the overall solid waste management system,” the CoA report signed by Regional Director Visitacion Mendoza said.

The landfill disposal could have decreased, and the Cebu City Government could have saved on garbage hauling and tipping fees if it had utilized its P3 million composting facilities and the over P50 million budget allocated for the establishment of MRFs.

CoA found out that the city was not using its composting facilities located in Barangays Taptap and Basak Pardo with P1.9 million and P1.4 million costs respectively, and the MRFs in Barangays Taptap, Basak Pardo and Kalunasan.