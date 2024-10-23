Caloocan sting ops yield over P7M drugs

Separate sting operations in some areas in Caloocan City yielded over P7 million worth of shabu and saw the arrest of high-value individuals.

In the first drug bust, Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) chief Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta said that the suspect — identified as alias Ross — was arrested at about 1:21 p.m. at Barangay 136 in Bagong Barrio.

Police said that the suspect yielded one kilogram of shabu inside a heat-sealed transparent plastic bag and other non-drug evidence.

“The recent dismantling of a significant drug operation has resulted in substantial drug seizures and the arrest of a high-value drug personality. This achievement clearly demonstrates our dedication to combating drug-related crime and enhancing public safety,” Matta said.

The arrested individual and the confiscated evidence are currently under the temporary custody of the PDEG Special Operations Unit at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, for proper documentation and processing.

The drug evidence will be transferred to the PNP Forensic Group at Camp Crame, Quezon City for laboratory examination.

Meanwhile, nearly P1.37 million worth of suspected shabu were recovered by the members of the Caloocan City Police-Drug Enforcement Unit in a buy-bust operation conducted at Kawal Street, Raffle 2, in Barangay 28.

According to reports, operatives recovered one medium-sized transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, along with another knot-tied plastic bag also containing suspected shabu.

It has a total weight of 201 grams which has a street value of P1,366,800.

Authorities also arrested the suspect identified as alias Jerome who is regarded as a high-value individual from Caloocan City. He will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.