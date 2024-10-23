BuCor, DoH partner vs TB in prison facilities

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Department of Health (DoH) has joined the nation in combating tuberculosis (TB) within correctional facilities.

This comes as the two government agencies launched their TB Free Generation Campaign during the 3rd day celebration of the National Custodial Consciousness Week on Wednesday.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. said that the move signifies a proactive approach of the agency to focus on intervention, early detection, and intervention among persons deprived of liberty as he acknowledged the challenges posed by congestion and vulnerability of PDLs.

He added that regular TB screenings have been instituted to facilitate and ensure the well-being of both inmates and staff members within the correctional system.

According to BuCor data, a total of 165 PDLs at the New Bilibid Prison are currently undergoing TB treatment, while 139 others have already recovered.

Catapang also expressed gratitude towards the DoH, particularly Assistant Secretary Farwa Hombre, for their unwavering support towards BuCor’s healthcare initiatives.