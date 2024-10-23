Bratinella or master strategist?

Sara Duterte, the country’s vice president and all-around political firecracker, has always been a figure of fascination and confusion. To some, she’s a bratinella — the sassy, spoiled daughter of a tough-talking former president. To others, she’s a political enigma whose actions seem erratic yet calculated. But one thing is for sure: Sara knows how to keep people talking.

Recently, a lawmaker suggested she might need a psychiatric assessment, a comment that’s as biting as it is amusing. And while we could chuckle at the idea of diagnosing the nation’s second-highest official, it does raise a more serious question: Who exactly is Sara Duterte, and why does she remain so hard to pin down?

Sara Duterte is a riddle wrapped in contradiction and packaged in a designer pantsuit. Her public persona, cultivated from years of being in her father’s political shadow, is one of brute strength. She’s not just “Duterte’s daughter” but her own force, capable of stirring controversy or crafting alliances as needed.

Part of what makes Sara an enigma is her unpredictability. She can be fiercely loyal, as she’s shown in her support of her father’s administration. Yet she’s also capable of making sudden political moves that leave everyone scratching their heads.

For instance, her resignation from Lakas-CMD, her breakaway from the Marcos administration, and her puzzling silence on certain issues create an aura of mystery around her.

Her harsh comments during press conferences — sometimes lashing out at critics or sending cryptic messages — only add to her mystique. She doesn’t operate with the polished, careful image-building strategies of other politicians.

Instead, she’s rough around the edges, unafraid to show emotion, frustration, or disdain when it suits her. It’s this volatility that keeps people guessing: Is Sara Duterte a master strategist playing a long political game, or is she just going through the motions with a more rebellious, bratinella approach?

The term “bratinella” often gets thrown around to describe Sara’s outbursts, her sometimes reckless behavior, and her seemingly casual approach to governance.

Critics say her unpredictability reflects immaturity, pointing to her abrasive style when criticized or her refusal to play nice with certain political factions. After all, her split from the Marcos administration felt abrupt, if not outright personal. Was it a power move, or simply a sign that she wasn’t willing to bend to anyone else’s rules?

Her remarks at press conferences following her departure from Lakas-CMD and her increasingly pointed criticism of Bongbong Marcos’ administration have led some to suggest she’s positioning herself for bigger things — like a possible run for the presidency in 2028.

The fact that she remains vague about her plans only makes her more intriguing. Is she a bratinella who refuses to play by the rules, or a brilliant tactician who knows how to keep everyone guessing?

In truth, Sara’s style can be brash, but it’s also effective in capturing public attention. Filipinos are drawn to personalities that break the mold, and Sara fits that bill perfectly. Like her father, she represents a kind of raw, unfiltered approach to politics that either resonates deeply or repels entirely, depending on where you stand.

Amid all the political noise, there’s also a growing narrative that Sara is being persecuted. After her budget hearings and her critical stance on certain issues, she’s been targeted by opposition lawmakers, painted as an irresponsible leader with questionable mental health — hence the suggestion of a psychological assessment. It’s a sharp jab that speaks volumes about the growing tension within Philippine politics.

But is this “persecution” or just standard political theater? There’s no denying that Sara is under fire, but to frame it as persecution might be giving her too much credit.

Politics in the Philippines is a contact sport, and anyone in a position of power is bound to face criticism, especially if they break away from alliances or refuse to toe the line. Sara’s split from the Marcos administration was a bold move, and in the highly tribal world of Philippine politics, such a step was bound to invite backlash.

That said, the attacks on her aren’t without merit. Her role as vice president and her handling of the DepEd budget were always going to be scrutinized. The question remains: Is the scrutiny unfair, or is it a reflection of the political stakes at play?

Sara Duterte remains one of the most complex figures in Philippine politics today. Whether you see her as a bratty upstart or a strategic powerhouse, there’s no denying that she commands attention. Her enigmatic behavior — be it her break from the Marcos administration, her cryptic press conference remarks, or her ability to generate controversy — only adds to her appeal.

The suggestion that she needs a psychiatric assessment is just another chapter in the ongoing saga of Sara Duterte. Is she being persecuted? Maybe. But in a world where political power is a game of wits and audacity, Sara’s ability to keep people guessing might just be her greatest strength.