Bicol suffers worst flooding in 30 years

Tropical storm “Kristine” unleashed devastating flooding across several regions, leaving communities grappling with rising waters amid urgent calls for assistance.

As the storm made landfall, it brought heavy rain and strong winds, exacerbating the already challenging weather conditions in the country.

The Bicol Region was hard hit, with many residents turning to social media to document their struggles and to seek help.

Photos and videos of flooded streets and submerged homes flooded platforms, highlighting the urgent need for aid. Many families were displaced, with floodwaters rising rapidly and encroaching on their properties.

In a Facebook post, Mylce Mella said, “No one could have imagined or expected the prolonged, continuous, and heavy rainfall brought by ‘Kristine.’”

“While Bicolanos are no strangers to storms, this one is different — it has brought the most severe flooding we’ve seen in 30 years. Areas that previously had no flooding are now facing devastation,” Mella wrote.

“The situation in Naga is particularly critical. The overwhelming number of rescue requests has stretched our current manpower and resources to the limit,” she added.

Rescue operations in heavily flooded areas of Naga City continued early Wednesday morning, according to Mayor Son Legacion.

Former vice president Leni Robredo reiterated calls for pump boats, as many residents were stranded on rooftops for hours. Numerous rescue trucks had also stalled due to the rising floodwaters.

In a separate post, Joana Angela Villame Prianes described her experience of facing waist-to-chest-deep flooding in Ligao City. “This is the first time I witnessed this flooding in Ligao. It’s the first time the flood entered our house since Reming in 2006,” she said.

Lillan James Espana of Nabua, Camarines Sur said he experienced unprecedented flooding.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, he recounted how his family had to move to the second floor as floodwaters entered their home.

‘Kristine’ to make landfall in Isabela

As of the latest advisory issued at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned of heavy rainfall, severe winds and life-threatening coastal inundation in several regions.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated with Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao likely to experience intense torrential downpours exceeding 200 millimeters. Other regions in the storm’s path will experience substantial rainfall.

“Kristine” is projected to move north-westward for the next 12 hours before turning westward, making landfall over Isabela on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. After crossing the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon, the storm is expected to emerge over the waters west of the Ilocos Region and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday.

Coastal communities are at risk of significant storm surges, with particular caution advised for low-lying areas in Ilocos Norte, La Union and Cagayan.

A gale warning is currently in effect in the seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas, indicating hazardous sea conditions that could impact mariners. Sea travel is expected to be risky, with high seas forecast in coastal waters.

Marcos cancels appointments

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. canceled all scheduled events on Wednesday to focus on search and rescue operations in response to “Kristine.”

In a briefing with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, he emphasized concerns about flooding as the storm approached.

To prevent severe flooding downstream, Marcos ordered the early release of water from dams across the country. Pagasa reported that all dams were currently safe, but heavy rainfall was causing some to fill up.

Marcos emphasized a “measured response,” suggesting controlled releases even before water levels rose significantly.

“Let’s release a little to reduce the water levels without affecting downstream communities,” he said.

As of 10 a.m. yesterday, three dams — Ipo, Binga and Magat — had opened one gate each.

EDCA sites tapped

Marcos ordered the full utilization of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in response to “Kristine’s” onslaught.

He emphasized the need to leverage the EDCA sites for military logistics and humanitarian efforts, noting that the Philippines and the United States had agreed to enhance capabilities at these sites for emergencies.

The EDCA locations include Antonio Bautista Air Base, Basa Air Base, Fort Magsaysay, Lumbia Airport and Benito Ebuen Air Base in Luzon and the Visayas.

In an interview, Marcos said the government is committed to prepositioning assistance for affected areas, ensuring evacuation and delivery of supplies as close to the impacted regions as possible.

He noted that the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are prepared to use military assets for humanitarian and disaster response, especially for airlifting supplies where roads are impassable.

DHSUD activates shelter clusters

Meanwhile, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) activated its shelter clusters in the affected areas on Tuesday.

Following the NDRRMC’s call to be prepared, DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar directed Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango to order the activation of shelter clusters in several regions, including the Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, the Cordillera Administrative Region and the National Capital Region.

Additionally, the DHSUD is offering cash assistance through its Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program, providing P30,000 for totally damaged houses and P10,000 for partially damaged ones.

Airport operations affected

Operations at several airports were affected. Employees of Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific were unable to report for work because of impassable roads leading to airports. Flights were canceled, stranding passengers.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that 43 people, including four families and students of Central Bicol State University of Agriculture, sheltered at the Naga Airport on Tuesday evening.

At Tacloban Airport, passengers who opted to stay overnight were accommodated inside the terminal building and given refreshments throughout the night.

To ensure essential services during the crisis, CAAP said it was collaborating closely with other agencies while monitoring the welfare, safety, and security of passengers.