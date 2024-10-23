‘As soon as we can get in’: Marcos assures help in Camarines Sur

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday the government is sending help to Camarines Sur as soon as they can get in.

From late Tuesday evening to early Wednesday morning, former Vice President Leni Robredo called for help on social media as multiple areas in Camarines Sur began to submerge due to Tropical Storm Kristine.

She asked for rubber boats, in particular, to ferry people to safe areas.

Marcos said the government is marshaling its assets to go to affected areas.

“We are now beginning to marshal our assets, like, for example, rubber boats; as far as Mindanao, we will take it first and bring it here to the area of need,” he said in a media interview.

Earlier, the President received reports that half of the province of Camarines Sur is now under water; however, the government is facing difficulty in bringing in much-needed aid towards the area due to impassable roads.

The Department of Public Works and Highways has deployed equipment and personnel to these areas to conduct clearing operations.

“As soon as we can, we will go in,” Marcos stressed.

“The DPWH knows what to do; they will do it, and they are monitoring the situation. Their people are there; there are regional offices to say what—when they come in. So, that’s what we are waiting for now,” he said.