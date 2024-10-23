Angono culinary tourism booms

Culinary tourism has flourished due to improved road connectivity in Angono, Rizal, according to Vice Mayor Gerry Calderon on Wednesday.

In a statement, Calderon said that Angono was ranked number one in the 2023 Philippine Competitiveness Index in Infrastructure out of the 1,499 municipalities in the country.

The local government has developed and constructed other roads leading to neighboring towns.

“We built a new road connecting the town proper to Taytay-Pasig. During my time as mayor, I initiated the construction of a road from residential areas to Taytay,” Calderon said.

“We also developed a bypass and expanded Don Mariano Santos Avenue, improving access to Antipolo City,” he added.

The vice mayor also said that the infrastructure should be further upgraded as around 25,000 local tourists are visiting Angono every month.

“Angono is now full of businesses thanks to tourism. This is a result of the pandemic, during which people were seeking places to relax and unwind,” Calderon said.