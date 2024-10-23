Achieving food security tops PCCI’s PBC&E wish list

The agricultural sector remains one of the most challenged segments in the country, with achieving food security topping the list of resolutions submitted by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the culmination of the Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) on Wednesday.

“We call for a multi-faceted approach to enhance food security that prioritizes increasing agricultural production, enhancing market access, and ensuring a stable and affordable food supply for all Filipinos,” said Jude Aguilar, PBC&E chairperson, during the presentation of the PCCI resolution at the Marriot Hotel in Pasay City.

To address this, PCCI proposed establishing a Technology Task Force, revitalizing plans for key sectors, supporting agricultural cooperatives, investing in logistics infrastructure, and amending the Agrarian Reform Law.

The PCCI urged the government to "amend the Agrarian Reform Law to increase the land retention limit from five to twenty-four hectares, including the lifting of the agricultural land ownership ceiling to encourage more concentrated farming businesses."

Other key resolutions submitted to Malacañang include human resource development focused on amending the Philippine Qualifications Framework Law, establishing research and development centers, and improving the healthcare system and malnutrition programs.

For investment and job creation, PCCI recommended improving the ease of doing business by enhancing infrastructure, transportation, and logistics support and creating a conducive environment for investment generation. They also emphasized the importance of digitization, supporting local producers, and reducing power costs.

“These resolutions represent the collective voice and aspirations of the business sector, reaffirming our serious commitment to collaborate with the government in realizing a progressive, sustainable, and inclusive economy,” said PCCI President Enunina Mangio.

Gov’t Response and Support

In response, President Marcos Jr., through Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, reiterated the government’s support for the PCCI and its alignment with the transformation strategy set in motion since 2022.

Marcos Jr. was unable to attend the culmination of the PBC&E as he was assessing the impact of Tropical Cyclone Kristine in the Bicol Region. However, his speech, relayed by Go, highlighted reforms such as the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Services Act, which integrates the Department of Trade and Industry’s Business Name Registration System with local government services.

“We built on this and launched the Electronic Local Government Unit (eLGU) in 2023,” the President’s speech said, noting it as a one-stop shop for services like business permit licensing and the issuance of various permits.

The President also highlighted the Green Lanes initiative, which has accelerated the issuance of permits for strategic investments, covering 162 projects valued at nearly P4.4 trillion.

For the telecommunications sector, Marcos Jr. cited Executive Order No. 32 (2023), streamlining permit processing for ICT infrastructure to help businesses harness digital technology.

Further reforms mentioned include the Public Service Act, the CREATE Act of 2021, its amendments under the CREATE MORE initiative, and the Build, Better, More program, with 186 flagship projects worth nearly P10 trillion.

“With these reforms and your support, we are now harvesting the early fruits of our collective efforts,” the President’s speech said.

Go emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the business sector’s concerns and fostering a "Bagong Pilipinas" where businesses flourish and opportunities for success are created.

“My marching order from the President when I assumed this office was to help ensure the effective integration and implementation of various investment and economic policies of the government. Your insights in this regard will be highly appreciated. Be assured that we remain firm in our commitment to working with you in creating a Bagong Pilipinas where our businesses flourish and our people are given opportunities to succeed,” Go said.