A celebration of desserts in cocktail form

Don Papa Rum, a premium single-island rum from the Philippines, recently wrapped up the 2024 edition of its signature event, Tres Papas. Across three memorable nights, top bartenders crafted cocktails inspired by classic Filipino desserts.

“Our Tres Papas event is a unique way to pay homage to Filipino culture. For this series, it’s all about the Filipino desserts we grew up enjoying, and we’re excited to share these flavors with the world by collaborating with extraordinary bartenders from truly world-class bars,” said JoAnn Ramos, president of Don Papa Rum Philippines and marketing and commercial head for Asia Pacific.

Tres Papas Panghimagas kicked off a flavorful journey at The Curator in Makati City on 22 August. Don Papa Rum PH brand ambassador Audrey Gustilo teamed up with Dan Santos of The Curator and Trisha “Taco” Leong of Night Hawk Singapore for an unforgettable night featuring cocktails inspired by beloved Filipino favorites like halo-halo, mais con yelo and yema.

The celebration of Filipino flavors continued at OTO in Poblacion on 11 September, in collaboration with 28 HongKong Street, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. The OTO bar takeover, called Tres Marias, showcased the talents of three women mixologists: OTO’s Alex Javier, Don Papa Rum’s Audrey Gustilo and 28 HongKong Street’s Tamaryn Cooper. Highlights included Alex Javier’s Maja Blanca made with Don Papa rum, corn, coconut, lime and maja blanca mochi; Tamaryn Cooper’s Galactic Booze Cruise with banana, pandan, coconut, lemon, apple, milk and Don Papa Rum; and Audrey Gustilo’s Easy As Pie featuring Don Papa Masskara, peach, mango, lime and clarified milk.

The sweet finale of Tres Papas took place on 2 October at The Grasshopper in Makati City. Guests enjoyed cocktails crafted by Chok Han, head bartender of Elephant Room Singapore, and Jonathan Matienzo of The Grasshopper, featuring familiar flavors like champorado, kalamay, buko pandan and ube leche flan.

“Don Papa is proud to hold Tres Papas here in our mother market, and soon in other parts of Asia Pacific,” shared Ramos. “Expect to see more from Don Papa as we continue to expand our presence here and across the region.”