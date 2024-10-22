Yulo’s siblings train with Kugimiya

Carlos Yulo’s siblings Karl Eldrew and Elaiza are currently in Japan and are training under the Paris Olympics double gold medalist’s former mentor Munehiro Kugimiya.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE that the two have been training since Friday.

Karl Eldrew previously trained in Japan last year with Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Juancho Miguel Besana.

“Coach Mune (Kugimiya) is right there helping them. They will only be there for 10 days,” Carrion said.

“Eldrew could improve much better. This is to support their growth and be the best junior champion.”

In April, Karl Eldrew won a gold medal in the floor exercise in the junior men’s division of the Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships at the Coliseo El Pueblo in Cali, Colombia.

Last May, he won a gold medal in the men’s vault at the AGU Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Asian Championships in Tashkent.

Kugimiya hopes for the best for the Yulo siblings during their stay in Japan.

“I hope the two of them can be at ease and train with no worries here,” Kugimiya said.