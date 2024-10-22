'Young Guns' to VP Sara: we'll take drug tests, you take oath

The so-called "Young Guns" in the House of Representatives accepted Vice President Sara Duterte's challenge on Tuesday to undergo tests for illegal drug substances and psychiatric evaluation.

However, they agreed on the condition that the Vice President should testify under oath before the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, which is investigating alleged fund misuse within the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

“We are more than willing to take the drug test and psychiatric exam, as the Vice President suggested, but we will not allow her to divert the real issue, which is the allegations of fund misuse and graft and corruption against her,” Zambales Rep. Jefferson Khonghun said.

“We believe that transparency should go both ways. If she wants to challenge us, she should be ready to face the House Blue Ribbon Committee and testify under oath,” he asserted.

“This isn’t just about clearing our names from baseless accusations — it’s about accountability, which every public official must uphold,” Khonghun added.

The lawmaker emphasized the importance of proving their fitness to serve but also stressed that public officials should be accountable for their actions.

La Union Rep. Paolo Ortega echoed the sentiment and proposed that neutral third-party groups of medical experts administer the exams to ensure the process is objective and transparent.

“We have nothing to hide. We’re ready to undergo these tests, but in the same breath, the Vice President should demonstrate her accountability by appearing before Congress to answer the allegations of fund misuse in her office. Only then will this challenge truly serve the public interest,” Ortega said.

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said they would schedule the tests within the next few days.

“But more than that, we challenge the Vice President to step forward and answer the people’s questions about her office’s budget use. The real test of leadership is accountability, and we hope she’s ready for that,” Adiong remarked.

Ako Bicol Rep. Jil Bongalon shared the same view, emphasizing that “any individual found to have failed the drug test should face legal consequences under the Dangerous Drugs Act.”

He, however, maintained that the VP’s appearance before the House probe was still “essential for transparency and good governance, a cornerstone of their call to action.”

PBA Rep. Margarita Nograles, whom Duterte challenged to also undergo a test alongside her brother, Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte, the former’s contender for a congressional seat in the 2025 elections, also accepted the dare.

The challenge followed the Young Guns’ unsolicited advice to Duterte to take a psychological assessment after her tirades against the Marcoses, which they deemed unbecoming of her.

Last week, Duterte severely criticized the effectiveness of the administration of her running mate, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whom she once imagined beheading.

The VP also threatened to exhume and dump the remains of Marcos’ late father and namesake into the West Philippine Sea should the supposed political attacks against her and her family continue.