WNBA players union opts out of CBA, set to end contract in 2025

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) players union said it has voted to opt out of its current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), sparking talks for a new deal before the 2025 season ends.

A day after the New York Liberty won the 2024 WNBA title, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) made the expected move after a season that saw record attendance, sponsorship, television viewership and revenues.

That includes a new 11-year, $200 million rights deal with NBC, Disney and Amazon Prime.

The agreement, which had been set to run through the 2027 campaign, now concludes at the end of October 2025 and sets the stage for talks on how to distribute the huge influx of money among players and teams.

“The players made the decision to opt out of the last CBA to realign the business and save the league from its own limitations,” said WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson.

The union, which had until 1 November to opt out of the deal, made the announcement with a video on social media that started with “It’s business” and concluded with “We’re out.”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement she looks forward to talks with the union.

“With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the books, we look forward to working together with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come,” she said.