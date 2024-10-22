Who’s afraid of ‘Hello, Love, Again’?

The new film is the Philippines’ entry to this year’s Asian Next Wave in #QCinema2024, the fest’s showcase of Asian films. The festival has other Philippine and international sections, of course. We’ll announce the most exciting entries in those sections in one of our columns here next week.

We’ve mentioned in this corner before that Hello, Love, Again will have an extended opening day by having a midnight screening in 72 theaters after the last full show of the opening day has unreeled. The midnight screening will actually be held on the first hour of 15 November. Tickets were made available online beginning the first week of October and may still go on until who knows when.

As of this writing, no other local film has been announced as showing alongside Hello, Love, Again. Or is it too early for any Pinoy movie to announce their 14 November opening? Or are they quite nervous about showing alongside the Hello, Love, Again so they just will not dare?

Ricky Davao’s Pinoy musical

Producers of live entertainment acts -- concerts, musicals, straight plays -- aren’t scared of getting left out of the cold if they put up their shows alongside with Hello, Love, Again, and one such production is actor Ricky Davao’s original Pinoy musical Silver Linings Redux, which will go onstage on 8 to 10 and 15 to 17 November, also at the Carlos P. Romulo Theater at RCBC Plaza in Ayala Avenue, Makati where the play was first put up in October last year. Tickets for the “redux” (repeat) are now available at Ticket2Me.

We may now informally nickname the production “Ricky Davao’s musical” because the multi-media (multi-platform?) actor isn’t only playing the lead character in this “redux” staging, but also functioning as its line producer.

Silver Lining Redux will be mounted a year after its original staging. Its first mounting was in 2023 October for just six nights.

The main producer is still Jack Teotico, the foremost owner of several galleries (including Dominique) who used to be a lifestyle-entertainment journo, aside from being administrator later of the government agency Philippine Fiber Authority. Teotico also wrote the play, though the books (songs) were written by Joshua Lim So for the original runs, and new songs in the Redux by Liza Magtoto. Vince Lim carries on as musical director for the Redux mounting.

At the media conference for the musical held at Red Rhino bar-restaurant at Greenfields, Pasig, Davao said about half of the Redux cast is new. He actually has an alternate as Leo, the persistent lover of old songs, a music man. The alternate is James Wilson, a veteran of dozens of musicals (along with his sister Monique, who has opted to live and work in London for years now mainly as a teacher of Theater Arts). Wilson was the technical director in the original staging.

“Kilala n’yo na naman ako na di lang mahilig sa teatro at sa pagkanta, kaya bakit ko naman palalampasin ang pagkakataon na maging lead role sa isang musical (You already know I just love theater and singing, so why would I let the opportunity pass to play the lead in a musical)?” Davao said as soon as he sat down with a handful of journos and vloggers at the media huddle.