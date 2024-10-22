WHO: Malnutrition prevalence in Phl 'high'

There is a high malnutrition prevalence in the Philippines, a recent World Health Organization (WHO) data found.

In 2022, the global prevalence of wasting in children was estimated at 6.8 percent, highlighting an ongoing public health concern.

Twelve countries reported wasting prevalence exceeding three percent, including the Philippines (6.8 percent).

According to the WHO, wasting is an alarming sign of malnutrition in children aged under five years, manifesting as either moderate or severe wasting.

It added that wasting is defined as low weight for height and often indicates severe weight loss, which can persist for a long time.

"This usually results from a recent and severe weight loss or failure to gain weight due to reduced dietary intake and/or underlying medical conditions such as diarrhea," WHO noted.

If left untreated, the WHO added, this impacts long-term development, causing developmental delays, weakening immunity, imposing higher morbidity risks on children, and exposing them to life-threatening conditions.

Within the Western Pacific Region, the prevalence of wasting in children under five years was reported at 1.9 percent.

Of the 45 million children affected worldwide, approximately two million reside in this region, the WHO noted.

This year, the Department of Health granted a total of P560 million to 235 local government units across the country under the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project to address malnutrition.