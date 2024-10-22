What goes into a mix and match makeup kit

Have you ever gotten lost in the aisles of beauty stores? When it comes to K-beauty alone, the choices seem endless. In the Philippines, one of the popular brands is barenbliss which appeals for both its sleek, compact packaging and products tailored to the Filipino market, all formulated with trusted Korean ingredients.

This time, the Korean makeup brand has partnered with Good Juju, a local utility tote bag brand, for an exclusive collaboration — the limited edition barenbliss x Good Juju “Bliss Jelly” pouch!

This mini jelly, a Good Juju original, gets a barenbliss makeover. Packaged in a custom-designed box with cute key chains, the Bliss Jelly pouch reflects the unique identity of both brands in a fun and creative collaboration.

The Bliss Jelly pouch includes barenbliss makeup essentials to elevate your everyday look. The best part? It’s customizable! You can choose among the different shades of Plum Makes Plumping Lip Gloss, Apple Makes Adorable Mousse Tint and Dream Chaser Quad Eyeshadows to suit your vibe and make a kit uniquely yours!