What goes into a mix and match makeup kit

Have you ever gotten lost in the aisles of beauty stores? When it comes to K-beauty alone, the choices seem endless. In the Philippines, one of the popular brands is barenbliss which appeals for both its sleek, compact packaging and products tailored to the Filipino market, all formulated with trusted Korean ingredients.
This time, the Korean makeup brand has partnered with Good Juju, a local utility tote bag brand, for an exclusive collaboration — the limited edition barenbliss x Good Juju “Bliss Jelly” pouch!
This mini jelly, a Good Juju original, gets a barenbliss makeover. Packaged in a custom-designed box with cute key chains, the Bliss Jelly pouch reflects the unique identity of both brands in a fun and creative collaboration.
The Bliss Jelly pouch includes barenbliss makeup essentials to elevate your everyday look. The best part? It’s customizable! You can choose among the different shades of Plum Makes Plumping Lip Gloss, Apple Makes Adorable Mousse Tint and Dream Chaser Quad Eyeshadows to suit your vibe and make a kit uniquely yours!
Want to achieve that tanghulu-inspired glossy lip look? Start with the Apple Makes Adorable Mousse Tint in shade #3 Candy Blaze for that perfect color pop, and top it off with the Plum Makes Plumping Lip Gloss in #4 Sheer Glitter for a perfect glossy finish.
Add a little touch of sparkle to your eyes and cheeks using the Dream Chaser Quad Eyeshadow Palette in #3 Sugary Rose.
For just ₱999, you can snag this incredible collection that’s the ultimate makeup “mix and match” of your dreams!
This limited edition kit is now available at barenbliss’ official stores on Shopee Mall and TikTok Shop. barenbliss, a professional clean beauty brand born out of Seoul, Korea, believes in the philosophy that everyone has the right to “Joyful Clean Beauty.” With products that are vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic, barenbliss ensures that beauty is as kind as it is effective. Learn more about their products by visiting the official website, and stay connected through their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates and promos.