VP ‘exhumation’ statement disturbing, says Remulla

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday maintained that they are pushing through with their study of the possibility of filing cases based on her statement about exhuming the remains of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

This comes after the DoJ chief was accused by Vice President Sara Duterte of being ignorant about the law after his remarks about her threat to exhume the body of the former President so that she could “dump his remains in the sea.”

“Let us pray for the Philippines because we have a Secretary of Justice who does not know the law,” Duterte said in a statement. “There is a big difference between talking about desecration of a body and actually desecrating a body.”

She said talking about desecrating a body is not desecration of the dead.

However, Remulla retorted, “I think we can continue to where we left yesterday, most of you I saw yesterday. I said the other day, this is very disturbing. We’re studying the possibility of filing cases based on criminal acts.”

He added that the most important point about this is probably how shockingly disturbing such statements coming from someone who has held the position of Secretary of Education.

“How can we entrust our youth to such a person who can utter such words and reflect such thoughts that are against human decency and good behavior?” Remulla said.